Thu, Mar 23, 2023 @ 13:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Bulls Take a Breather After 1-year High Above 2,000

Gold Bulls Take a Breather After 1-year High Above 2,000

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold struggled to jump above the immediate resistance of 1,985, keeping its footing above the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) in the 4-hour chart.

Trend signals remain daunting as regards the market momentum. Some downside correction seems to be building as the RSI has paused its uptrend in the positive area and the stochastics are flattening in the overbought region.

Should the bulls dominate, driving the price above the 1,985 number, the spotlight will shift to the one-month high of 2,009 ahead of the 2,070 obstacle, taken from the peak in March 2022.

In the event the bears take control, the 20-period SMA at 1,964 will come first into view. A violation at this point may see another challenging battle around the 50-period SMA, which is currently near the 1,934 support. If sellers claim that zone this time, the 1,907 barrier could immediately add some downside pressure.

In brief, gold continues to send upward trend signals, the odds for an upturn seem to be growing, with the confirmation expected to come above 1,985.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.