Fri, Apr 21, 2023 @ 13:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Coming Down to Fill the Gap, Supporting USD/CAD Rally Towards 1.3555

Crude Coming Down to Fill the Gap, Supporting USD/CAD Rally Towards 1.3555

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Crude oil is coming down, trying to fill that gap now from early April when Opec decide to cut production to stabilize prices. However, these gaps were expected to be filled at some point so it’s not a surprise that price is coming down. But what’s important is that once they are filled price can reverse. In our case that can cause a rally up into wave b, for a three-wave recovery minimum, before another leg down “c” shows up. At the same time, it’s not a surprise to see USDCAD coming higher, since we know that CRUDE and CAD are positively correlated. USDCAD is seen in impulsive recovery, targeting 1.3555.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.