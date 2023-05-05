Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

The DXY chart is currently showing a bearish bias, with potential for a bearish continuation towards the first support level at 100.84. This level is a multi-swing low support and may provide a level of support for the price if it drops towards this level. The second support level at 100.00 is also a swing low support and may provide further support for the price if it drops below the first support level.

On the resistance side, the first resistance level at 102.21 is a multi-swing high resistance, suggesting potential for the price to drop from this level. The second resistance level at 102.79 is an overlap resistance and may act as a strong level of resistance for the price. Overall, the chart indicates bearish momentum, with potential for the price to drop towards support levels.

EUR/USD:

The overall momentum of the chart, it seems that we are currently experiencing weak momentum with low confidence on the EUR/USD pair. However, there is a potential for a bullish continuation towards the 1st resistance.

The 1st support level for the EUR/USD pair is at 1.0942. This level is a multi-swing low support which suggests that the price has bounced off this level multiple times in the past, making it a strong support level.

There is also an intermediate support level at 1.0984 which is an overlap support. This suggests that the price has previously stalled or reversed at this level, making it a potentially strong support level in the future.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 1.1095. This level is a multi-swing high resistance which indicates that the price has previously struggled to break through this level, making it a strong resistance level.

There is also an intermediate resistance level at 1.1034 which is an overlap resistance. This suggests that the price has previously faced resistance at this level, making it a potentially strong resistance level in the future.

It’s worth noting that the overall momentum of the chart is weak with low confidence. However, if the price manages to break through the 1st resistance level, there is potential for a bullish continuation.

GBP/USD:

In the chart, it appears that the GBP/USD pair is experiencing strong bearish momentum with high confidence. There is potential for a bearish reaction off the 1st resistance level, with a drop towards the 1st support.

The 1st support level for the GBP/USD pair is at 1.2493. This level is an overlap support and also coincides with the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement, which indicates that it is a potentially strong support level.

There is also an intermediate support level at 1.2545 which is an overlap support. This level has previously acted as a support level and could potentially do so again in the future.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 1.2623. This level is a swing high resistance and is significant because it coincides with the 127.20% Fibonacci extension and the 100% Fibonacci projection. This represents Fibonacci confluence, which suggests that this level is a potentially strong resistance level.

There is also an intermediate resistance level at 1.2596 which is a multi-swing high resistance. This level is also significant because it coincides with the 78.60% Fibonacci projection, which suggests that it is a potentially strong resistance level.

Additionally, the RSI is displaying bearish divergence versus price, which suggests that there will likely be a rapid decline in price.

USD/CHF:

It appears that the USD/CHF pair is experiencing bearish momentum due to being in a bearish descending channel and within a bearish channel, which suggests that price might continue to go lower.

The 1st support level for the USD/CHF pair is at 0.8820. This level is a multi-swing low support, indicating that it has previously acted as a support level and could potentially do so again in the future.

There is also a 2nd support level at 0.8755 which is a swing low support. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a support level and could potentially provide support in the future.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 0.8823. This level is an overlap resistance, indicating that it has previously acted as a resistance level and could potentially do so again in the future.

There is also an intermediate resistance level at 0.8826 which is an overlap resistance. This level has previously acted as a resistance level and could potentially provide resistance in the future.

USD/JPY:

The USD/JPY chart currently shows strong bullish momentum, as price is in a bullish ascending channel and within a bullish ascending channel which suggests that the price might continue to rise due to its bullish momentum.

There is potential for a bullish bounce off the first support level at 133.53, which is a multi-swing low support level. If the price were to bounce from this level, it could head towards the first resistance level at 135.11. This resistance level is an overlap resistance, with a 38.20% Fibonacci retracement, which makes it a potentially strong resistance level.

In addition, there is a second resistance level at 137.89 which is a multi-swing high resistance level. If price were to break above the first resistance level, it could potentially rise towards this level.

The RSI is also displaying hidden bullish divergence versus price, suggesting that there could be a rapid incline in price. This is further confirmation of the potential for a bullish move in the near future.

AUD/USD:

The overall momentum of the chart, it appears that the AUD/USD pair is experiencing bullish momentum due to breaking above a descending resistance line, triggering a potential bullish move.

The 1st support level for the AUD/USD pair is at 0.6693. This level is an overlap support, indicating that it has previously acted as a support level and could potentially do so again in the future.

There is also a 2nd support level at 0.6641 which is also an overlap support. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a support level and could potentially provide support in the future.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 0.6737. This level is a pullback resistance and coincides with the 78.60% Fibonacci retracement. This suggests that it is a potentially strong resistance level.

There is also a 2nd resistance level at 0.6770 which is a swing high resistance. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a resistance level and could potentially provide resistance in the future.

NZD/USD:

The overall momentum of the chart, it appears that the NZD/USD pair is experiencing bearish momentum.

The 1st support level for the NZD/USD pair is at 0.6263. This level is a pullback support, suggesting that it is a potentially strong level for support.

There is also a 2nd support level at 0.6213 which is an overlap support. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a support level and could potentially provide support in the future.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 0.6316. This level is a multi-swing high resistance, indicating that it has previously acted as a resistance level and could potentially provide resistance in the future.

There is also a 2nd resistance level at 0.6378 which is a swing high resistance. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a resistance level and could potentially provide resistance in the future.

It’s worth noting that the RSI suggests that the price is at a level where it has reversed in the past.

USD/CAD:

The overall momentum of the chart, it appears that the USD/CAD pair is experiencing bearish momentum.

The 1st support level for the USD/CAD pair is at 1.3483. This level is a pullback support and coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement and -27% Fibonacci expansion. This suggests that it is a potentially strong level for support.

There is also a 2nd support level at 1.3422 which is an overlap support and coincides with the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a support level and could potentially provide support in the future.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 1.3586. This level is a pullback resistance, suggesting that it is a potentially strong level for resistance.

There is also an intermediate support level at 1.3522 which is a multi-swing low support. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a support level and could potentially provide support in the future.

DJ30:

The overall momentum of the chart, it appears that the DJ30 is experiencing bullish momentum.

The 1st support level for the DJ30 is at 32941.11. This level is an overlap support and coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement, suggesting that it is a potentially strong level for support.

There is also a 2nd support level at 32761.03 which is an overlap support and coincides with the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a support level and could potentially provide support in the future.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 33284.37. This level is a pullback resistance, suggesting that it is a potentially strong level for resistance.

There is also a 2nd resistance level at 33594.85 which is an overlap resistance and coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement. This level is significant because it has previously acted as a resistance level and could potentially provide resistance in the future.

GER30:

The overall momentum of the chart, it appears that the GER30 is experiencing bullish momentum.

The 1st support level for the GER30 is at 15655.92. This level is an overlap support and coincides with the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement, suggesting that it is a potentially strong level for support.

There is also a 2nd support level at 15494.65 which is an overlap support. This level has acted as a support level in the past and could potentially provide support in the future.

On the other hand, the 1st resistance level is at 15943.62. This level is a multi-swing high resistance, suggesting that it is a potentially strong level for resistance.

There is also a 2nd resistance level at 16057.52 which is a swing high resistance. This level has previously acted as a resistance level and could potentially provide resistance in the future.

BTC/USD:

BTC/USD is currently seeing strong bullish momentum, as indicated by its position in a bullish ascending channel. The overall momentum of the chart is bullish, and this is reinforced by the fact that price is within a bullish ascending channel, which suggests that price might continue to rise due to its bullish momentum.

Price could potentially make a bullish break through the 1st resistance at 29157 and rise to the 2nd resistance at 29992. This is a significant level for the price of BTC/USD, as it marks an overlap resistance that has the potential to trigger a strong bullish acceleration towards the 2nd resistance level.

In terms of support, the 1st support level is at 28704, and it is an overlap support. This level is important because it can act as a base for the price to bounce off of and potentially continue its bullish trend.

US500

The US500 chart currently displays a strong bullish momentum, with a potential for price to continue rising towards resistance levels. The overall bias is bullish, with a high confidence level.

Factors contributing to this momentum include the fact that price is above a major ascending trend line, suggesting further bullish momentum is on the cards. In addition, price is within a bullish ascending channel, which further suggests that price might continue to rise due to its bullish momentum.

If price were to bounce off the 1st support level at 4061, it could potentially head towards the 1st resistance level at 4115. This resistance level is an overlap resistance, and also coincides with a 50% Fibonacci retracement. A break above this level could lead to a further rise towards the 2nd resistance level at 4173, which is a multi-swing high resistance.

On the other hand, if price were to break the 1st support level, the next support level it could drop to is the 2nd support level at 4008, which is a pullback support.

ETH/USD:

The ETH/USD chart is currently exhibiting a bullish momentum, which suggests that the price might continue to rise due to its bullish momentum. The overall momentum of the chart is bullish, and the price could potentially make a bullish continuation towards the 1st resistance level.

The 1st support level is at 1875.93, which is an overlap support level. This means that this level has been tested several times in the past and has held as a support level, which makes it a strong level to watch out for. The 2nd support level is at 1814.44, which is a multi-swing low support level.

The 1st resistance level is at 1924.23, which is an overlap resistance level. This level has been tested several times in the past and has acted as a strong resistance level. The 2nd resistance level is at 1966.03, which is also an overlap resistance level.

Additionally, there is a symmetrical triangle chart pattern on the chart, which represents a period of consolidation before the price is forced to breakout or breakdown. This suggests that there might be a potential breakout in the near future, which could lead to a bullish continuation in price.

WTI/USD:

The WTI chart is showing a bearish momentum, with price below the bearish Ichimoku cloud. It is possible for the price to continue its bearish trend towards the first support at 64.90. This level is a strong support as it has acted as an overlap support in the past. If the price were to break below this level, it could potentially fall to the second support at 61.66, which is a swing low support.

On the other hand, if the price were to rebound from the current level, it could potentially head towards the first resistance at 71.58. This level is also an overlap resistance, and coincides with the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level. If the price manages to break above this resistance, it could potentially move towards the second resistance at 74.31, which is a pullback resistance.

An intermediate resistance is also observed at 69.19, which is an overlap resistance and coincides with the 23.60% Fibonacci retracement level. If the price manages to break above this level, it could potentially act as a support and push the price higher.

XAU/USD (GOLD):

Gold’s bullish momentum has been strong and remains intact, as the overall momentum of the chart is bullish. Price is currently trading in a bullish ascending channel, which suggests that there may be further bullish momentum to come.

Looking at the support and resistance levels, the first support level is at 2031.64, which is an overlap support level, followed by a second support level at 2009.18, which is a 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level. On the other hand, the first resistance level is at 2066.14, which is a swing high resistance level.

Considering the current bullish momentum, it is likely that gold will continue its bullish run towards the first resistance level at 2066.14. However, it is important to keep an eye on the support levels as well. If the price drops below the second support level at 2009.18, it may signal a bearish correction or reversal.