Mon, May 22, 2023 @ 22:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Thickening Daily Cloud Likely to Limit Recovery

EUR/USD: Thickening Daily Cloud Likely to Limit Recovery

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro extends bounce from temporary base at 1.0760 into second straight day, after failing to register a clear break below daily cloud (spanned between 1.0796 and 1.0875). Fresh strength was sparked by weaker dollar and oversold conditions on daily chart, which prompted a partial profit-taking.

Recovery is likely to be limited while holding below 1.0870/80 zone (converged 10/55DMA’s/daily cloud top/broken Fibo 38.2% of 1.0516/1.1095, reverted to resistance) as overall structure on daily chart is bearish (rising negative momentum/daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen in bearish configuration).

Last week’s bearish close marked the second consecutive week in red and weighs on near-term action, supporting scenario of limited correction before bears regain control.

Caution on sustained break above daily cloud top and daily Tenkan-sen (1.0875/83) which would generate initial signal of reversal and shift near-term focus to the upside, with lift above daily Kijun-sen (1.0927) needed to confirm.

Res: 1.0848; 1.0875; 1.0883; 1.0927.
Sup: 1.0805; 1.0760; 1.0737; 1.0700.

 

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.