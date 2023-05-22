EUR/USD: Thickening Daily Cloud Likely to Limit Recovery

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Euro extends bounce from temporary base at 1.0760 into second straight day, after failing to register a clear break below daily cloud (spanned between 1.0796 and 1.0875). Fresh strength was sparked by weaker dollar and oversold conditions on daily chart, which prompted a partial profit-taking.

Recovery is likely to be limited while holding below 1.0870/80 zone (converged 10/55DMA’s/daily cloud top/broken Fibo 38.2% of 1.0516/1.1095, reverted to resistance) as overall structure on daily chart is bearish (rising negative momentum/daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen in bearish configuration).

Last week’s bearish close marked the second consecutive week in red and weighs on near-term action, supporting scenario of limited correction before bears regain control.

Caution on sustained break above daily cloud top and daily Tenkan-sen (1.0875/83) which would generate initial signal of reversal and shift near-term focus to the upside, with lift above daily Kijun-sen (1.0927) needed to confirm.

Res: 1.0848; 1.0875; 1.0883; 1.0927.

Sup: 1.0805; 1.0760; 1.0737; 1.0700.