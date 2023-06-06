Tue, Jun 06, 2023 @ 12:03 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAussie Extended Gains after RBA

Aussie Extended Gains after RBA

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

Move of the Asian session was Aussie because of RBA rate decision. AUD is up across the board after another rate hike by CB. They said that this hike will provide greater confidence that inflation would return to the target. More importantly, they added that some further tightening may be required. From an Elliott wave perspective, we see nice push higher, but ideally, that’s still fifth wave of the first big impulse so possibly more gains after a pullback. Next pullback can be an opportunity for longs.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.