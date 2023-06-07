EURCAD Heads Towards Its Winter Lows

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURCAD is marking its sixth week of losses, falling by more than 4.0% since creating a bearish double top structure around a two-year high of 1.5111.

The pair is currently eyeing the key base of 1.4257, where the price pivoted higher in January and February. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the previous upleg is also making this area important to watch ahead of the BoC rate decision due today at 14:00 GMT. It’s worthy to note that the 200-day simple moving average is in short distance too.

A continuation below the 1.4200 round level could develop into a sharp sell-off that might last till the 50% Fibonacci level of 1.3993. The constraining zone of 1.3870 could be the next destination if the bears stay in power.

Conversely, a close above this week’s resistance of 1.4400 could navigate the price towards the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Some congestion could also occur nearby, between the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.4583 and the 1.4642 barricade, where the 50-day SMA is converging. If the latter proves easy to pierce through, with the price breaching the 1.4740 handle too, the recovery could expand towards the broken ascending trendline seen around 1.4900.

All in all, EURCAD is still in bearish territory, though with the pair approaching a familiar support zone and the technical picture sending oversold signals, an upside correction cannot be ruled out.