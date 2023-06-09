Fri, Jun 09, 2023 @ 05:27 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCAD reversed from support level 1.4280
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.4500

EURCAD recently reversed up from the key support level 1.4280 (which stopped the previous corrections 4 and (4) in January and February respectively).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.4280 stopped the two of the active downward impulse waves – 1 and (C).

Given the strongly bullish euro sentiment and the oversold daily Stochastic, EURCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.4500 (former support from the middle of May).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.