AUD/USD: May Collapse to a Minimum of 0.617

In the long term, the AUDUSD pair may form a large correction b of the cycle degree, which has the structure of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.

Two parts, sub-waves (A)-(B), can be completed inside the actionary wave Ⓨ. The current chart shows the structure of wave (C).

Wave (C) is an impulse that consists of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5. There is a high probability that the price inside the final minor wave 5 will reach a minimum of 0.617.

The current chart shows an alternative markup option in which we see an incomplete intermediate correction (B).

Wave (B) has a complex internal structure of a triple zigzag W-X-Y-X-Z.

There is a high probability that a minor wave Z is being built in the last section. This wave may end in the form of a minute double zigzag at 0.732, as shown on the chart.

At the level of 0.732, correction (B) will be at 76.4% of impulse (A).

