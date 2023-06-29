Thu, Jun 29, 2023 @ 06:20 GMT
GBPAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPAUD reversed from resistance level 1.9175
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.8945

GBPAUD currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 1.9175 (top of the previous impulse wave 1 from the end of May) standing near the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 1.9175 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star, which stopped the previous short-term impulse wave 3.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic, GBPAUD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.8945.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

