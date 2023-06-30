AUD/USD and NZD/USD At Risk of Additional Losses

Fri, Jun 30, 2023 @ 09:53 GMT
FXOpen
By FXOpen

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD Analysis Today

  • The Aussie Dollar started a fresh decline from well above the 0.6750 level against the US Dollar.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.6630 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen.
  • NZD/USD declined heavily below the 0.6125 support zone and tested 0.6050.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 0.6070 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from the 0.6720 zone. The Aussie Dollar traded below the 0.6670 support to enter a bearish zone against the US Dollar.

The pair even settled below the 50-hour simple moving average at 0.6630. A low is formed near 0.6595 and the pair is now consolidating losses. It is testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6750 swing high to the 0.6595 low.

On the upside, the AUD/USD pair is facing resistance near a key bearish trend line at 0.6630. The next major resistance is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6750 swing high to the 0.6595 low at 0.6670. A close above the 0.6670 level could start another steady increase in the near term. The next major resistance on the AUD/USD chart could be 0.6750.

On the downside, initial support is near the 0.6595 level. The next support could be the 0.6550 level. If there is a downside break below the 0.6550 support, the pair could extend its decline toward the 0.6500 level. Any more losses might send the pair toward the 0.6440 support.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen, the pair also followed a similar pattern and declined below 0.6125. The New Zealand Dollar gained bearish momentum and traded below 0.6085 against the US Dollar.

A low is formed near 0.6050 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 0.6070 and the 50-hour simple moving average.

The pair is now testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6200 swing high to the 0.6050 low. If there is a move above the 0.6085 resistance, the pair could rise toward 0.6125.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6200 swing high to the 0.6050 low is also near 0.6125 to act as a barrier. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward the 0.6200 resistance zone in the coming days.

On the downside, immediate support on the NZD/USD chart is near the 0.6050 level. The first major support is near the 0.6020 zone. The next support could be 0.6000. If there is a downside break below it, the pair could extend its decline toward the 0.5950 level.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

