USD/JPY Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/JPY at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 143.30 support zone. The US Dollar climbed higher above the 144.20 resistance zone against the Japanese Yen.

A high is formed near 145.00 and the pair is now correcting gains near the 50-hour simple moving average. Immediate resistance on the upside is near a connecting bearish trend line at 144.65. The first major resistance is near the 144.90 level, above which the pair might gain bullish momentum.

The next major resistance is near the 145.20 zone. A clear break above the 145.20 resistance could push the pair further higher toward 145.80.

If there is a fresh decline, the pair might find bids near the 144.20 level. The next support sits near the 143.80 zone, below which there is a risk of a drop toward the 143.30 level.