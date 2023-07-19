Wed, Jul 19, 2023 @ 04:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisS&P 500 Wave Analysis

S&P 500 Wave Analysis

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com
  • S&P 500 broke resistance level 4500.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 4600.00

S&P 500 index under the bullish pressure after the price broke above the key resistance level 4500.00.

The breakout of the resistance level 4500.00 accelerated the active impulse wave iii of the impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse sequence C from the start of March.

Given the prevailing uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 4600.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave iii).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.