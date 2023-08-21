WTI Oil Technical: Potential Bullish Reversal to Resume Medium-Term Uptrend

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The recent decline of -6.8% from its 10 August 2023 high has not damaged the medium-term uptrend phase of WTI oil.

Today’s price actions have indicated a revival of a short-term uptrend phase.

Watch the key short-term support at US$80.90.

The price actions of West Texas Oil (a proxy of WTI crude oil futures) have indeed shaped the expected minor short-term pull-back and broke below US$79.80 per barrel minor support as it printed an intraday low of US$79.11 last Thursday, 17 August.

All in all, it has recorded an accumulated decline of -6.8% from its 10 August 2023 high of US$84.92 but from a technical analysis perspective, the medium-term uptrend phase in place since 28 June 2023 low of US$66.95 remains intact.

Medium-term momentum has turned positive

Fig 1: West Texas Oil medium-term trend as of 21 Aug 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

Recent price actions of West Texas Oil have led to the emergence of an imminent “golden crossover” bullish condition seen in the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has also just staged a rebound right at a key parallel support at the 50 level. These observations suggest that medium-term bullish momentum may have resurfaced which in turn increases the odds of the continuation of a potential impulsive up move sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase in place since the 28 June 2023 low.

Evolving into a minor short-term uptrend

Fig 2: West Texas Oil minor short-term trend as of 21 Aug 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

Today’s price action has just surpassed the 20-day moving average which suggests the potential start of a minor short-term uptrend phase for West Texas Oil.

Watch the US$80.90 key short-term pivotal support to see the next intermediate resistance coming in at US$83.00 before a retest on the 10 August 2023 swing high of US$84.90.

However, a break below US$80.90 negates the bearish tone to expose the US$79.55/79.10 support.