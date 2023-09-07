Thu, Sep 07, 2023 @ 09:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Futures Jump to Fresh 9-month High

WTI Oil Futures Jump to Fresh 9-month High

XM.com
By XM.com

WTI oil futures (October delivery) have been in a steady advance since early July, generating a structure of higher highs and higher lows. Moreover, in yesterday’s session, the price climbed to a fresh nine-month peak of 88.08 before paring some gains.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that the recent rally could be overstretched as both the RSI and the stochastic oscillator are within their overbought territories, while the price is trading near the upper Bollinger band. Hence, a potential downside correction might be on the cards.

Should the bulls attempt to push the price higher, initial resistance could be found at the 90.00 psychological mark, which also held strong in September 2022. Further advances could then cease at the November 2022 high of 92.50. Piercing through that wall, oil prices may then challenge the August 2022 peak of 97.70.

On the flipside, if buying interest fades and the price corrects to the downside, a series of previous resistance zones such as 84.15, 83.40 and 81.00 may serve as support regions in the future. Sliding beneath the latter, the price could face the August low of 77.60.

In brief, WTI oil futures have been exhibiting persistent strength lately, recording consecutive multi-month peaks. Nevertheless, a downside correction should not be ruled out as the latest advance has reached overbought conditions.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Know if a Strategy Works

Apply the Best Mindsets for Efficient and Enjoyable Trading

Double Tops With Stochastic Divergence

Identifying Correlations

Risk and Reward

What is Forex Trading?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.