Fri, Oct 13, 2023 @ 14:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisProbability of Oil Prices Rising to $100 Is Increasing

Probability of Oil Prices Rising to $100 Is Increasing

FXOpen
By FXOpen

This week, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman visited Moscow to discuss plans for oil production in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Russian president announced that Saudi Arabia and Russia’s production cuts are “likely” to continue.

Meanwhile, Magid Shenouda, deputy chief executive of commodities trading giant Mercuria, told the industry conference in the UAE that oil prices could reach USD 100 a barrel if the situation in the Middle East worsens.

The chart shows that USD 100 a barrel has become more likely due to price action:

→ in August, a range was formed (shown in purple), from which the price moved up, indicating that demand had gained dominance over supply. And it looks like this zone may provide support to the bulls;

→ bulls can also count on support from the lower border of the parallel channel (shown in blue) and events this week show that this line provides significant support;

→ the price closed the bullish gap of Monday – from the point of view of technical analysis, the chances of growth have increased.

The weekend is approaching. If the coming days also bring an escalation in Israel, it is possible that this will give a new impetus to the price towards the psychological mark of USD 100 per barrel.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.