Tue, Oct 31, 2023 @ 00:59 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD reversed from key support level 0.6300
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6425

AUDUSD recently reversed up from the key support level 0.6300, which has been steadily reversing the index from the start of October.

The support level 0.6300 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the support trendline of the weekly own channel from February.

Given the strong USD sales, AUDUSD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.6425 (top of the previous correction ii).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.