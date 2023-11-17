XAU/USD: Gold Extends Recovery Towards $2000 Barrier

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold rose to ten-day high on Friday and almost fully retraced last week’s 2.7% drop, driven by growing demand on hopes that the Fed’s tightening cycle is close to its end.

Fresh extension on Friday cracked Fibo barrier at $1991 (76.4% of $2009/$1931), confirming bullish signal generated on close above 20DMA ($1974) and signaling that corrective phase from $2009 (Oct 27 peak) is likely over.

Bulls eye psychological $2000 barrier, where increased headwinds could be expected as daily studies are overbought, with limited dips to ideally find firm ground above $1980 zone (broken Dibo 61.8%) and offer better levels to re-enter bullish market for another probe through $2000.

Only return and close below 20DMA would weaken near-term structure and signal recovery stall.

Res: 2000; 2004; 2009; 2021.

Sup: 1987; 1979; 1974; 1970.