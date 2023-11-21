Tue, Nov 21, 2023 @ 04:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Wave Analysis

WTI Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI reversed from pivotal support level 74.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 80.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed up from pivotal support level 74.00 (former resistance from May and June) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 74.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Piercing Line, which stopped the previous medium-term ABC correction (2).

Given the strength of the support level 74.00, WTI crude oil can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 80.00 , the target for the completion of the active impulse wave i, top of the previous correction iv.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.