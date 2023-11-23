Thu, Nov 23, 2023 @ 05:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCHF reversed from resistance level 0.9670
  •  Likely to fall to support level 0.9600

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the strong resistance level 0.9670 (former strong support from May, which has been repeatedly reversing the pair from July) intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June

The downward reversal from the resistance level 0.9670 created the daily Evening Star, which stopped the earlier correction 2.

Given the clear daily downtrend, EURCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.9600, low of the previous correction b.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.