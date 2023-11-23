Thu, Nov 23, 2023 @ 15:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Cable Rises on Better Than Expected UK PMI Data

GBP/USD: Cable Rises on Better Than Expected UK PMI Data

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Bulls regained control on Thursday after better than expected UK PMI data (services and composite rose above 50 threshold which divides contraction from growth and manufacturing sector performed better than expected) brightened the outlook and gave fresh boost to sterling.

The pair hit new highest level in over two months though still holding within a consolidation range which extends into third consecutive day.

Solid data add to signals that economic activity might be accelerating and reducing bets for rate cuts next year, as inflation is still elevated and around 2 ½ times above the target, despite significant drop in Oct.

This suggests that rates need to remain high for some time in order to push inflation back to BoE’s 2% target, which will be supportive for pound.

Wednesday’s candlestick with long tail, posted after strong downside rejection at 200DMA, adds to positive signals, which look for confirmation on close above 100DMA (1.2500) to open way for fresh acceleration through pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.2589 (50% retracement of 1.3141/1.2037 downtrend).

Near-term action is expected to remain biased higher while holding above 1.2459/51 (broken Fibo 38.2% / 200DMA).

Res: 1.2570; 1.2589; 1.2642; 1.2719
Sup: 1.2500; 1.2459; 1.2451; 1.2428

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.