Fri, Nov 24, 2023 @ 02:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURJPY reversed from support level 161.35
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 164.00

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 161.35, coinciding with the 20-day moving average support trendline of the daily up channel from October and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The upward reversal from the support level 161.35 stopped the earlier minor correction 2 from the middle of November.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 164.00, which stopped the previous impulse wave 1.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.