EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP reversed from support level 0.8660

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8760

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.8660 (which stopped the previous minor correction ii, as can be seen below).

The support level 0.8660 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.8760, which stopped the previous minor correction ii.