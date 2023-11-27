Tue, Nov 28, 2023 @ 01:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Wave Analysis

Gold Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Gold broke key resistance level 2000.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2050.00

Gold recently broke the key resistance level 2000.00 (which stopped the previous waves (1), B and 1, as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 2000.00 continues the active minor impulse wave 3 which belongs to wave (3) from the start of this month.

Gold can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 2050.00 (former strong resistance from April and May) – from where the downward correction is likely.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.