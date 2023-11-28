Tue, Nov 28, 2023 @ 11:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNatural Gas Prices Fall to More than 2-month Lows

Natural Gas Prices Fall to More than 2-month Lows

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday, XNG/USD quotes dropped below the 2,900 level for the first time since mid-September. This was helped by the fact that the NatGasWeather weather forecasting model late last week showed a cooling trend in December in the US, but this was replaced by warming over the weekend.

According to analyst forecasts from Analysts Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., published on Monday:

→ natural gas reserves at the end of winter could be 2 trillion cubic feet (previously forecast 1.9 trillion);

→ price could be USD 2.75 (previous forecast was USD 3 or less).

Meanwhile, the US Natural Gas price chart shows that:

→ the price of natural gas is near the lower border of the channel (shown in blue), which can provide support;

→ the MACD indicator indicates divergence (a sign of weakening selling pressure).

Thus, although the market has been in a bearish trend since the beginning of November (shown in red), the chart shows bullish signs — it is possible that the price in the short term may rise to the upper limit of the red channel. The likelihood of this scenario will increase if the weather forecasting model indicates a cold snap.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.