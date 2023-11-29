EURUSD Wave Analysis

Wed, Nov 29, 2023 @ 03:41 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD broke resistance level 1.0950
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1065

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 1.0950, intersecting with the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from July.

The breakout of the resistance level 1.0950 should further increase the bullish pressure on this currency pair.

Given the continuation of the strong US dollar sales seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.1065, former top of wave (2) from August.

