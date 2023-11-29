Wed, Nov 29, 2023 @ 03:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Wave Analysis

USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF broke key support level 0.8900
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8700

USDCHF currency pair continues to fall inside the minor impulse wave 3, which previously broke the key support level 0.8900, coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward wave (B) from the end of July.

The active impulse wave 3 belongs to the higher order downward impulse wave C from the start of October.

USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.8700, previous monthly low from August.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.