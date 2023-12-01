Fri, Dec 01, 2023 @ 15:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCrude Oil Can Resume to 70-72 Support

Crude Oil Can Resume to 70-72 Support

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

On a daily chart, we see a drop in crude oil from 130 area as a five-wave move within wave A that bottomed at 62 – 57 support area. It was a strong drop and spike back in May, when energy bottomed, so we are tracking a higher degree correction from there; wave (B), which can be much higher than firstly thought; there can be room for 100. And the reason is a strong bullish trend back in September, which is looking impulsive, labeled as completed A, so be aware of more gains after current deep set-back in B is completed.

Looking at the 4h time frame (right) oil is coming down despite OPEC that can be trying to stabilize the prices after countries agrees to deepen voluntary oil output cuts down to 70-72 area as recent bounce to 79/80 resistance unfolded as subwave (4). If we are correct, then there can still be some itneresting bounce-back later this month.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.