Tue, Jan 09, 2024 @ 09:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDow Futures (YM) Doing Elliott Wave Corrective Pullback

Dow Futures (YM) Doing Elliott Wave Corrective Pullback

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short-term Elliott Wave View in Dow Futures (YM) suggests that the rally to $38115 high has ended the cycle from the 10.27.2023 low in wave (3) as 5 wave impulse structure. Down from there, the index is doing a corrective pullback in wave (4) against the October 2023 low cycle. And is expected to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings looking for more upside. We will explain the forecast in 30 Minutes chart below:

Down from $38115 high the index is doing a corrective pullback when the initial decline to $37664 low ended wave (w) in a lesser degree 3 wave. Then a bounce to $37985 high ended wave (x) in another 3 waves. Below from there, the (y) leg lower ended at $37504 low after reaching the extreme area at $37534- $37427 area. Thus completed wave ((w)) as a double correction. Since then, the index is doing a short-term bounce in wave ((x)) as the Elliott wave expanded flat correction. Whereas small wave (a) ended at $37882 high. Wave (b) ended at $37470 low and wave (c) is expected to fail against $38115 high.

Dow Futures (YM) 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Dow Futures (YM) Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

 

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.