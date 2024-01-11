Nikkei 225 index Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225 broke resistance level 33830.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 35500.00

Nikkei 225 index earlier broke the key resistance level 33830.00 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of June).

The breakout of the resistance level 33830.00 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse (3) from the start of October.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 35500.00 (target price for the active impulse wave 3.