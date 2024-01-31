Wed, Jan 31, 2024 @ 09:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCADJPY Perfect Reaction Higher From Equal Legs Area

CADJPY Perfect Reaction Higher From Equal Legs Area

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of the CADJPY. The rally from the 07 December 2023 low showed a higher high sequence & provided a short-term extreme trading opportunity. In this case, the pullback managed to reach the equal legs area & provided a perfect reaction higher. So, we advised members not to sell it but to buy the equal legs area for a minimum reaction higher to happen. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

CADJPY 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1.25.2024

Here’s the 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 01/25/2024 Asia update. In which, the rally to 110.29 high ended wave 3 & made a pullback in wave 4. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave flat structure where wave ((a)) ended at 109.21 low. Then a short-term bounce to 110.23 high-ended wave ((b)) & started the next leg lower in wave ((c)) towards 109.04- 108.31 equal legs area. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for new highs ideally or for a 3-wave bounce minimum.

CADJPY Latest 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 1.31.2024

Above is the Latest 1-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 01/31/2024 Asia update. In which the pair is showing a perfect reaction higher taking place from the equal legs area. Right after ending the correction. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking a long position. But a break above 110.29 high would still be needed to confirm the next leg higher minimum towards the 110.75- 111.33 area before the next pullback takes place.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.