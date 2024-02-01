Thu, Feb 01, 2024 @ 15:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDCAD Examines Potential Pivot Point

AUDCAD Examines Potential Pivot Point

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDCAD continues to trim gains, reaches key support level
  • Technical picture reflects oversold conditions

AUDCAD erased more than half of its October-December upleg to find support around the November 13 low of 0.8755, which overlaps with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the bullish wave.

Both the RSI and the stochastic oscillators hint at oversold conditions, signaling that the bearish action could soon stabilize. If that proves to be the case, the bulls might again fight for a close above the 50% Fibonacci level of 0.8813 and then battle the tricky region around the 38.2% Fibonacci mark of 0.8872, where the 200- and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are converging towards. A successful extension higher could boost sentiment, lifting the price up to the 23.6% Fibonacci of 0.8945.

Should the floor at 0.8755 collapse, the price could tumble towards the 78.6% Fibonacci of 0.8670 and perhaps test the 0.8630 constraining zone too. A break below the latter point could pick up steam towards the 3½-year low of 0.8563 registered in September and then examine the broken resistance trendline drawn from January 2023 at 0.8535.

In summary, the latest downfall in AUDCAD seems overdone, making an upside correction possible in the coming sessions. Yet, whether the pair will find enough buyers to overcome key resistance levels on the upside remains to be seen. 

 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.