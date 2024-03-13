Wed, Mar 13, 2024 @ 05:11 GMT
Nasdaq-100 index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Nasdaq-100 index reversed from key support level 18000.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 18400.00

Nasdaq-100 index recently reversed up from the key support level 18000.00 (former strong resistance from February acting as the support after it was broken earlier) coinciding with the 20-day moving average.

The upward reversal from the support level 18000.00 continues the three of the active impulse waves iii, 3 and (3).

Given the predominant daily uptrend, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 18400.00 (which reversed the index earlier this month).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

