EURJPY reversed from resistance level 164.30

Likely to fall to support level 162.00

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 164.30, former multi month high from the middle of November.

The resistance level 164.30 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

EURJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 162.00, former minor support from March.