Silver Exits Long-Term Range

Silver’s future prospects turn brighter after reaching a two-year peak

A retreat fueled by profit-taking is a risk in the short term

Silver advanced to a two-year high of 26.54 on Wednesday, finally breaking the wide consolidation phase that started in May 2023.

The spotlight is currently on the 2022 high of 26.93, however, Tuesday’s close above the upper Bollinger band implies a lack of strong bullish momentum. The RSI and the stochastic oscillator are also signaling a pause or a potential downside correction, as the indicators have entered their overbought areas.

On a positive note, the market appears to have finished forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern in the overall view, which is more apparent when looking at the weekly chart. Hence, there is a possibility of a bullish trend continuation, although a pullback in the upcoming sessions cannot be ruled out. Moreover, the ascent has reached the resistance trendline of a short-term bullish channel, increasing the odds of a bearish rotation.

Another significant rally to 28.00-28.30 could occur if the price easily runs through the 26.90 area. Even higher, the uptrend could stall somewhere between the 29.00 psychological mark and the 29.15 constraining zone taken from March 2013.

Should selling pressures resurface instead, the metal could seek support around the broken resistance line at 25.75. If there is another negative move there, the price could hit the channel’s bottom seen around 25.00, a break of which could motivate more downside towards the 24.40 base.

In brief, although the current bullish trend in silver may have limited potential for short-term improvement, long-term signals remain positive for a continuation higher.