Tue, Apr 09, 2024 @ 07:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Capped by 50-day SMA

GBPUSD Capped by 50-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPUSD trades sideways between parallel SMAs
  • Remains within its medium-term neutral pattern
  • Momentum indicators improve but stay in negative zones

GBPUSD experienced a strong decline following its break above the rangebound structure in place since November. Despite the temporary violation of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), the pair reversed back higher before the 50-day SMA curbed its upside.

Should bullish pressures persist, the pair could violate the 50-day SMA and challenge the recent resistance of 1.2682. Higher, the December resistance of 1.2793 could prove to be the next barricade for the price to overcome. Further advances may come to a halt at 1.2826 ahead of the 2024 peak of 1.2892.

On the flipside, bearish actions could send the price to test the March-April support of 1.2574, which overlaps with the 200-day SMA. A dive below that region could open the door for the April bottom of 1.2538 before the 2024 low of 1.2517 comes under scrutiny.

In brief, GBPUSD has been trading sideways within a range defined by the 50- and 200-day SMAs in the past few sessions. Therefore, for the technical picture to improve, the pair needs to break above the recent range.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.