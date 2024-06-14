Fri, Jun 14, 2024 @ 10:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Bounces to 14-Year High; Eyes on 201 Resistance

GBPJPY Bounces to 14-Year High; Eyes on 201 Resistance

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPJPY unlocks a new high after the Bank of Japan defies expectations of reduced bond purchases
  • Technical signs are positive, but the bulls need to breach the 201 obstacle

GBPJPY stepped on the long-term ascending line at 200 and jumped to a new 14-year high of 201.59 in the BoJ aftermath on Friday with scope to continue its long-term positive trend.

The short-term risk is more on the upside than on the downside. Specifically, the exponential moving averages (EMAs) are sloping upwards, promoting the bullish trajectory in the market. In technical indicators, the RSI keeps strengthening above its 50 neutral mark and towards its 70 level, although the stochastic oscillator is already hovering near its 80 overbought level.

Buyers would like to see a clear close above the 201 number in order to stage an exciting rally towards the constraining line from March 2023 at 204.30. Even higher, the pair could target the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of May’s downfall at 206.15.

Alternatively, a pullback could retest the 200 level and perhaps seek support near the 20-day EMA at 190.25 before heading for the key 198.00 area. If a slide occurs below the latter, it could indicate a bearish reversal and potentially lead to a sharp correction towards the 50-day EMA at 196.70.

In summary, GBPJPY remains bullish in the short-term, and traders are looking for a close above 201 to drive additional buying.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.