Kiwi Coming into Strong Support Ahead of Inflation Data

Tue, Jul 16, 2024 @ 19:56 GMT
Elliott Wave Financial Service
NZDUSD is coming out of consolidation, suggesting that the price action since the start of July was a triangle in wave B. Therefore, the whole retracement from June 12th is much more complex and deeper but still has a corrective shape. It looks like we are just breaking down into wave C, which has key support levels at 0.6020, with the second at 0.5980 area, which can be a very important swing zone going into the inflation report from New Zealand later today. Not only Elliott Wave structure, but also H&S pattern shows potential bullish formation, if we see support soon for right shoulder.

