GBP/USD Eyes Rebound: Can It Regain Strength?

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD declined steadily before the bulls appeared at 1.2800.
  • It cleared a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2840 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold started a fresh increase and surpassed the $2,400 resistance.
  • EUR/USD remained stable above the 1.0800 pivot zone.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a downside correction from the 1.3050 zone against the US Dollar. GBP/USD dipped below 1.2920 before the bulls appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair tested the 1.2800 support zone and remained stable above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). A low was formed at 1.2806 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave.

There was a move above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2840. On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 1.2900 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). It is close to the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3044 swing high to the 1.2806 low.

The next resistance sits at 1.2925 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3044 swing high to the 1.2806 low.

The main hurdle sits at 1.2950. A clear move above the 1.2950 resistance might send it toward the 1.3000 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a test of the 1.3050 zone in the coming days.

Immediate support is near the 1.2800 level. The next major support is near the 1.2780 level. A downside break and close below the 1.2780 support zone could open the doors for more losses. In the stated case, GBP/USD might decline toward the 1.2720 level.

Looking at Gold, the bulls gained strength and were able to push the price above the $2,400 resistance zone with a positive angle.

Economic Releases

  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 5.0%, versus 5.25% previous.
  • US ISM Manufacturing Index for July 2024 – Forecast 48.8, versus 48.5 previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 236K, versus 235K previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

