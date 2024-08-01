GBP/USD Eyes Rebound: Can It Regain Strength?

Key Highlights

GBP/USD declined steadily before the bulls appeared at 1.2800.

It cleared a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2840 on the 4-hour chart.

Gold started a fresh increase and surpassed the $2,400 resistance.

EUR/USD remained stable above the 1.0800 pivot zone.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a downside correction from the 1.3050 zone against the US Dollar. GBP/USD dipped below 1.2920 before the bulls appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair tested the 1.2800 support zone and remained stable above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). A low was formed at 1.2806 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave.

There was a move above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2840. On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 1.2900 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). It is close to the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3044 swing high to the 1.2806 low.

The next resistance sits at 1.2925 or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3044 swing high to the 1.2806 low.

The main hurdle sits at 1.2950. A clear move above the 1.2950 resistance might send it toward the 1.3000 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a test of the 1.3050 zone in the coming days.

Immediate support is near the 1.2800 level. The next major support is near the 1.2780 level. A downside break and close below the 1.2780 support zone could open the doors for more losses. In the stated case, GBP/USD might decline toward the 1.2720 level.

Looking at Gold, the bulls gained strength and were able to push the price above the $2,400 resistance zone with a positive angle.

Economic Releases