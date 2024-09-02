Mon, Sep 02, 2024 @ 16:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index Outlook: Bulls Lose Traction But Hold grip, as Markets Await...

Dollar Index Outlook: Bulls Lose Traction But Hold grip, as Markets Await US Labor Data

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index eases from new two-week high on Monday, after strong three-day recovery rally showed initial signs of fatigue.

Repeated rejection at 101.72 barrier (50% retracement of 103.06/100.38 bear-leg / 4-hr cloud top) and overbought stochastic contributed to a partial profit-taking, though dips were so far shallow and suggesting that bulls still hold grip.

The dollar was lifted by last week’s inflation data which cooled bets for more aggressive steps by Fed, returning bets to widely expected 25 basis points rate cut.

The pause in rally also comes in days preceding key economic event this week – release of monthly report from the US labor sector, with NFP being particularly in focus.

The latest set of economic data ahead of September’s policy meeting will complete the picture and determine the magnitude of the US central bank’s action.

Expect firmer bearish signal on break and close below broken Fibo barrier at 101.40 (38.2%), with extension below 10DMA (101.07) to confirm reversal.

Conversely, sustained break above pivots at 102.72/85 (50% retracement / 20DMA) to open way for 102+ gains.

Res: 101.72; 101.85; 102.03; 102.43.
Sup: 101.40; 101.07; 100.78; 100.38.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.