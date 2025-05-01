GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD: ⬇️ Sell

GBPUSD reversed from the long-term resistance level 1.3430

Likely to fall to support level 1.3200

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the long-term resistance level 1.3430 (previous yearly high from last year) standing close to the upper daily and weekly Bollinger Bands.

The price also earlier reversed down from the resistance level 1.3430 creating the weekly Shooting Star last week.

Given the overbought weekly Stochastic and the strength of the resistance level 1.3430, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3200.