Thu, May 01, 2025 @ 05:04 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

GBPUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  • GBPUSD reversed from the long-term resistance level 1.3430
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3200

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the long-term resistance level 1.3430 (previous yearly high from last year) standing close to the upper daily and weekly Bollinger Bands.

The price also earlier reversed down from the resistance level 1.3430 creating the weekly Shooting Star last week.

Given the overbought weekly Stochastic and the strength of the resistance level 1.3430, GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3200.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.