Bitcoin Slides and Gits the 56,200 Support

  • Bitcoin has been declining since August 26
  • The bigger picture points to a broadening formation
  • Oscillators imply further declines within the pattern

BTCUSD has been sliding lately, after hitting resistance near the 64,700 zone on August 24 and 26. The crypto king dropped below the key support (now turned into resistance) zone of 61,600 and found support slightly below 56,200 yesterday. In the bigger picture, bitcoin has been trading within a broadening formation since March 13, implying a neutral medium-term outlook.

The short-term oscillators are detecting bearish momentum, suggesting that some further declines may be possible. The RSI is lying below the 50 equilibrium line, pointing down, while the MACD is running below both its zero and trigger lines.

If the bears are willing to stay in the driver’s seat and push the action below 56,200, they may decide to take the battle all the way down to the 50,500 zone. However, there could still be a chance for a strong rebound from there, as the price would still be within the aforementioned broadening pattern.

On the upside, a return above 61,600 could aim for the 64,700 zone, where a break would confirm a higher high and pave the way towards the upper bound of the broadening formation or the 70,700 zone. If the bulls do not stop there, a break higher could see scope for extensions towards the record high of 73,803, hit on March 14.

To recap, bitcoin has been sliding lately, but with the price action remaining within a broadening pattern. Even if further declines occur, as long as the formation stays intact, the broader outlook could be considered neutral.

