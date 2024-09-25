Gold Surges to New Peak: Is $2,750 The Next Milestone?

Wed, Sep 25, 2024 @ 09:16 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold rallied to a new all-time high above the $2,660 level.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support at $2,590 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices might struggle to settle above the $73.50 resistance zone.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating gains above the 1.1080 support level.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase above the $2,580 level against the US Dollar. The price cleared many hurdles near $2,600 to extend its rally.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled well above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours). It gained steadily after the Fed rate cut and traded to a new all-time high above $2,660.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,665 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,680 level. A clear move above the $2,680 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be near $2,700, above which the price could rally toward the $2,750 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the $2,635 level. The first major support is near the $2,605 level. The main support is now near $2,590. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at $2,590 on the same chart.

A downside break below the $2,590 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,550 level and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours).

Looking at Oil, the price started a recovery wave above the $70.00 level, but it might struggle to settle above the $73.50 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US New Home Sales for August 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +5.8% versus +10.6% previous.
