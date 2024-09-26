USDJPY Flirts With Short-Term Diagonal Line

USDJPY tries to surpass the 23.6% Fibonacci

MACD and RSI gain momentum

USDJPY is challenging the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 161.94 to 139.56 at 144.80, as well as the very short-term downtrend line, creating a bullish correction from the 14-month low of 139.56.

The technical oscillators are currently mirroring the market’s latest upside movement. The MACD is rising above its trigger line beneath the zero level, while the RSI crossed above the neutral threshold of 50.

More upside pressure could open the door for a test of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 146.50, ahead of the 147.15 barrier. If the bulls overcome these lines, they could meet the 38.2% Fibonacci of 148.10.

Alternatively, if the pair dives below the 20-day SMA of 143.20, it could return to the 14-month low of 139.56 before touching the July 2023 high at 137.20.

Since July, the USDJPY has been trending bearish, and only a rally above the 200-day SMA could shift the bias to neutral.