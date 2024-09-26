Thu, Sep 26, 2024 @ 12:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Flirts With Short-Term Diagonal Line

USDJPY Flirts With Short-Term Diagonal Line

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY tries to surpass the 23.6% Fibonacci
  • MACD and RSI gain momentum

USDJPY is challenging the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 161.94 to 139.56 at 144.80, as well as the very short-term downtrend line, creating a bullish correction from the 14-month low of 139.56.

The technical oscillators are currently mirroring the market’s latest upside movement. The MACD is rising above its trigger line beneath the zero level, while the RSI crossed above the neutral threshold of 50.

More upside pressure could open the door for a test of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 146.50, ahead of the 147.15 barrier. If the bulls overcome these lines, they could meet the 38.2% Fibonacci of 148.10.

Alternatively, if the pair dives below the 20-day SMA of 143.20, it could return to the 14-month low of 139.56 before touching the July 2023 high at 137.20.

Since July, the USDJPY has been trending bearish, and only a rally above the 200-day SMA could shift the bias to neutral.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.