Fri, Sep 27, 2024 @ 02:58 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
    EURJPY rising inside minor impulse wave 3

  • Likely to reach resistance level 162.8

EURJPY currency pair earlier continues to rise inside the minor impulse wave 3, which started earlier from the support area located between the long-term support level 154.85 (which has been reversing the pair from 2023) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The active impulse wave 3 belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (5) from the start of August.

Given the strongly bearish yen sentiment seen across the FX markets, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 162.8 (top of wave b from the start of September).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.