Wed, Oct 02, 2024 @ 12:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Slips Near Strong Support of 1.3265

GBPUSD Slips Near Strong Support of 1.3265

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPUSD remains above 20-day SMA
  • Stochastic and RSI reflect latest downside move.

GBPUSD is notably retreating from the two-and-a-half-year high of 1.3433, meeting the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3235. Furthermore, the pair is still hovering above the strong support of 1.3265, but the technical oscillators mirror the latest downside move.

The stochastic oscillator is heading south from the overbought region with strong momentum, while the RSI is moving horizontally above the neutral threshold of 50.

As long as the price remains above 1.3265, it may challenge the 1.3433 resistance level before running towards the February 2022 high of 1.3635.

Otherwise, a significant drop beneath the 20-day SMA may send the market towards the 50-day SMA at 1.3060, ahead of the 1.3000 key level. Steeper losses could pave the way for a test of the medium-term ascending trend line at 1.2910.

All in all, GBPUSD has been in an upward trend since April, and only a decline beneath the 200-day SMA, which stands near 1.2770, may switch the outlook to bearish. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.