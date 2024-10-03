Thu, Oct 03, 2024 @ 06:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Wave Analysis

WTI Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • WTI reversed from pivotal resistance level 71.30
  • Likely to fall to support level 68.00

WTI crude oil recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 71.30 (former double bottom from August) intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from July.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 71.30 is likely to form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Given the clear daily downtrend, WTI crude oil can be expected to fall further to the next support level 68.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.