EURGBP Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURGBP reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8340

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone located between the key resistance level 0.8400 (former strong support from June, July and August) intersecting 20-day moving average and the 618% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from September.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone started the active minor impulse wave iii.

Given the strongly bearish euro sentiment seen today and the clear daily downtrend, EURGBP currency pair be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.8340.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

