USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF broke resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8730

USDCHF currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 0.8600 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 3) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from August.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the minor impulse wave 5 of the higher order impulse wave (3) from September.

Given the continuation of the bullish US dollar sentiment, coupled with significant Swiss franc outflows, USDCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.8730 (former monthly high from August).

FxPro
http://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

