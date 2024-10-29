Tue, Oct 29, 2024 @ 18:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Consolidates Ahead of Major Market Leader Earnings Reports

Nasdaq 100 Consolidates Ahead of Major Market Leader Earnings Reports

FXOpen
By FXOpen

This week, five companies with market capitalisations exceeding $1 trillion are set to release their quarterly earnings:

→ Alphabet (GOOGL) on October 29
→ Microsoft (MSFT) on October 30
→ Meta Platforms (META) on October 30
→ Apple (AAPL) on October 31
→ Amazon (AMZN) on October 31

These results and profit forecasts from leading tech giants could fuel momentum for the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen).

For now, technical analysis of the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen) chart suggests the index is in a state of consolidation. Supporting this view:

→ The blue upward channel, based on key 2024 reversals (marked with bold lines), shows price movement near the channel median, indicating a potential balance between supply and demand.

→ A narrowing triangle formation (highlighted by purple lines, with the upper line aligning with the psychological level of 20,500) reflects a reduction in volatility, signalling consolidation in anticipation of the earnings releases.

→ A decline in the ATR indicator, reaching its lowest in approximately 3.5 months, also suggests subdued market activity.

If these tech earnings surprise to the upside, it’s possible the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen) could break out of the purple triangle, setting its sights on a fresh all-time high, surpassing the previous peak from July 11.

Trade global index CFDs with zero commission and tight spreads. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading index CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.