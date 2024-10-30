Wed, Oct 30, 2024 @ 13:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Struggles to Destroy 61.8% Fibo at 153.40

USDJPY Struggles to Destroy 61.8% Fibo at 153.40

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY tests 3-month high again and again
  • Remains well above 200-day SMA
  • Stochastic and RSI look overbought

USDJPY is failing to have a closing session beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 161.94 to 139.56 at 153.40 but is creating bullish spikes towards the three-month high of 153.90.

The pair remains well above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), but the momentum seems to be weak. The RSI is moving horizontally near the 70 level, while the stochastic created a bearish crossover between its %K and %D lines in the overbought area. Both indicate a potential end to the bullish mode in the short term.

If there is an attempt above the three-month high of 153.90, then the next hurdle to look for would be the 155.20 resistance ahead of the 158.85 and 160.20 restrictive lines.

If the bears manage to push the market below the 200-day SMA, their initial target would be the 50.0% Fibonacci of 150.75, which is in close proximity to the 20-day SMA. Diving further, the 38.2% Fibonacci of 148.10 may pause the negative movements.

To sum up, USDJPY has added more than 10% over the last one-and-a-half months, switching the near-term view to bullish. However, a move back below the 146.50-147.15 support zone could endorse the medium-term bearish bias.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.